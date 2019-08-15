President calls state bodies to promote domestic goods in foreign markets

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov inspected production process, manufactured products, talked with employees of Bishkek Free Economic Zone and listened to the problematic issues of their management. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The head of the enterprise for production of hosiery Salkyn LLC said that the volume of investments in the company exceeded 20 million soms. Most of the products go to the markets of Kazakhstan and Russia. More than 200 people are provided with job.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also got acquainted with the activities of Peyvand LLC, which produces adhesives, paints, building materials and diapers. The company employs 18 people. Products are exported to the countries of near and far abroad — Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan.

Corona LLC produces materials and pipes for the construction of infrastructure to provide rural residents with clean water. The company employs 15 people. For the first half of 2019, products for 11 million soms have been manufactured.

«Promotion of domestic goods in foreign markets is a collective task of the state bodies and businesses,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The president noted that enterprises need to increase exports, develop production, create modern transport, production and social infrastructure that ultimately would improve the living standards of the population.