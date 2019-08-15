One of main requirements for investors in Kyrgyzstan - environment protection

One of the main requirements that the Government of Kyrgyzstan puts for investors is protection of environment. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated during his working trip to Jalal-Abad region. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office said.

The prime minister visited Eti Bakyr Tereksai mining enterprise, which is developing a group of Terek, Terekkan and Perevalnoye deposits. The production capacity of the enterprise is 100,000 tons of ore per year. Currently, flotation concentrate containing gold and silver is produced there. It has 350 employees, 96 percent of whom are the local population.

According to company management, it is planned to begin construction of a gold recovery factory in November this year. The volume of tax revenues will amount to 7 billion soms, more than 2 billion soms of which — to the local budget.

The company’s management asked to assist in solving some of the problems that arise in the process. This is acceleration of the expert examination and conclusions, issues of energy supply and allocation of land for road construction.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that as of today all issues related to the allocation of land for the construction of a new factory have been resolved.

«Preservation of our glaciers, respect for nature, compliance with all environmental requirements are the main working conditions in Kyrgyzstan,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Commenting on the statements of local residents about the complex consequences of issue of licenses for the right to use subsoil, the Prime Minister noted that the Government currently applies completely different principles of work that completely exclude uncontrolled issue of permits.