Safe City project: Budget of Kyrgyzstan receives 211 mln soms from fines

Budget of Kyrgyzstan has received more than 211 million soms from collection of fines within Safe City project. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Since launch of Safe City project, 392,488 decisions have been issued on violation of the rules of the road. At least 166,681 protocols of them have been paid. Payment of fines reached 43 percent. The budget has received 211,478,820 soms.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking all the necessary preventive and explanatory measures to prevent traffic accidents on the roads of the republic.