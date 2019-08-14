Suspect of rape of minor girl jumps from third floor window in Bishkek

Man suspected of rape of a minor girl jumped from window of Oktyabrsky District Police Department in Bishkek. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The suspect reportedly died without regaining consciousness.

«He was taken to the police department as a part of pre-trial proceedings on the fact of rape of a minor. During interrogation, the 35-year-old man suddenly ran to the window and jumped from the third floor. An ambulance took the man to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The suspect died from injuries without regaining consciousness,» the Main Internal Affairs Department reported.