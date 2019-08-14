11:27
Damage of Safe City cameras during riots in Bishkek amounts to 4 million

Vega Radio Engineering Corporation suffered 4 million soms damage during riots in Bishkek. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary estimates, damage of cameras amounts to more than 4 million soms. Equipment at the intersection of 7 April and Aaly Tokombaev Streets, Chui Avenue and Shopokov Street, Bokonbaev and Abdrakhmanov Streets, Chui and Kurmanjan Datka Avenues was also damaged.

This is mostly the equipment of the public video surveillance system.

The incident was registered in the Single Register of Crimes and Misconduct. Corresponding video materials recording the identities of the suspects were sent to law enforcement agencies to carry out the necessary investigative measures and bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to the service model for the implementation of Safe City project and the relevant contractual relations, the contractor is obliged to restore the work of damaged hardware and software systems at own expense in a short time. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications will not pay for damages.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported that 34 surveillance cameras have been broken.
