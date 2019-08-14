Interior Ministry: Kursan Asanov left entrusted area, engaged in personal PR

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained why the Deputy Minister Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post.

Earlier it was reported that the ministry conducted an official investigation, which resulted in a proposal to dismiss the Deputy Interior Minister Kursan Asanov from the post for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence.

It is clarified that negotiations with supporters of the former president Atambayev in Koi-Tash village were held by the Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev. «When an agreement on voluntary surrender was reached with Atambayev, Kursan Asanov, in pursuit of his interests, left the trusted site, where he had to ensure public order and the safety of citizens, thereby violating his direct functional duties,» the statement said.

As noted, the deputy minister came into the house of the former head of state to conduct negotiations. «He began to engage in his PR and gave the task to police officers to shoot everything happening on his phone, all investigative measures, including the seizure of weapons that was made without gloves. Thus, the procedure for collecting evidence, which is the most important element in the process of proof, was violated. Before seizing the weapons, a forensic expert had to inspect it for physical evidence. All of the abovementioned served as the basis for the proposal to dismiss Asanov from his post,» the Interior Ministry stressed.

Pre-trial proceedings are conducted on the events on August 7-8. Some details are not disclosed in the interests of investigation.