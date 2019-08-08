08:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Head of Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region in serious condition

Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov is in serious condition at the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics. His head was broken with a stone during a storm of the residence of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash. The Ministry of Health reports.

Police officers and other law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan left Koi-Tash yesterday night, where they tried to detain the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

Previously, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov held negotiations with supporters of Almazbek Atambayev. He demanded to release six servicemen of special forces who were kept in the house of the former president. However, the negotiations were unsuccessful, local residents refused to release them until the morning.
link:
views: 20
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev’s detention. President convokes Security Council
Special forces soldier wounded during attempt to detain Atambayev dies
Detention of Atambayev: 10 victims taken to hospitals
Aliya Shagieva: My father did not flee anywhere
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: Sooronbai Jeenbekov cuts short vacation
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: April TV channel blocked
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan: Special forces do not use military weapons
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Five emergency teams leave for Koi-Tash
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Journalist of 24.kg news agency injured
Special forces come to detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Popular
Body of missing Russian climber found Body of missing Russian climber found
Over 9.3 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine for first six months of 2019 Over 9.3 tons of gold produced at Kumtor mine for first six months of 2019
Solton-Sary conflict: Zhenish Razakov discusses situation with Ambassador of PRC Solton-Sary conflict: Zhenish Razakov discusses situation with Ambassador of PRC
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan controls security issues at fields Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan controls security issues at fields