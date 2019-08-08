Head of Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region in serious condition

Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov is in serious condition at the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics. His head was broken with a stone during a storm of the residence of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev in Koi-Tash. The Ministry of Health reports.

Police officers and other law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan left Koi-Tash yesterday night, where they tried to detain the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

Previously, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov held negotiations with supporters of Almazbek Atambayev. He demanded to release six servicemen of special forces who were kept in the house of the former president. However, the negotiations were unsuccessful, local residents refused to release them until the morning.