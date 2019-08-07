01:13
Detention of Atambayev: 10 victims taken to hospitals

At least 10 victims were taken to hospitals of Bishkek and Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. One of them was taken for emergency surgery. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, there are three injured in Chui Regional Hospital: two — with a chest wound from a rubber bullet, one — with a brain concussion. Their condition is moderately severe.

There is one victim with hand injuries from rubber bullets and an eye contusion in the National Hospital.

Six people with various injuries were hospitalized to the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics. One of them was taken for emergency surgery. The condition of the remaining victims is moderately severe.
