Aliya Shagieva: My father did not flee anywhere

Almazbek Atambayev’s daughter Aliya Shagieva stated that her father was in Koi-Tash and did not fled anywhere. She posted it on Instagram.

«Due to the circumstances, I want to make two statements: ⠀

Firstly, my father did not run away anywhere, no one detained him, and that he is, allegedly, safe is a blatant lie. He is still in Koi-Tash.

Secondly, the fact that Aknet stopped broadcasting of April is very telling,» said Aliya Shagieva.



В силу сложившихся обстоятельств хочу сделать два заявления: ⠀ Во-первых, мой отец никуда не сбегал, никто его не задержал и то, что он якобы находится в безопасности — наглая ложь. Он до сих пор в Кой-Таше. Во-вторых, то, что Акнет прекратил вещание "Апреля", говорит о многом. ⠀ Никогда не лезу в политику и не знаю о происходящем. Вокруг дома в Кой-Таше летают вертолеты. Подозреваю, что людям обрывают связь. Какие-то неполадки с моим собственным телефоном. До меня практически нереально дозвониться. Мне очень страшно за семью, за людей, которые пострадали, проявляя свою гражданскую позицию. ⠀ Пожалуйста, распространите информацию, чтобы некоторые недобросовестные люди не вводили людей в заблуждение!



She added that she has never got into politics and did not know what was happening.

«Helicopters fly around the house in Koi-Tash. I suspect that the people are disconnected. There are some problems with my own phone. It’s almost impossible to get in touch with me. I fear for the family, for the people who have suffered showing their civic position,» the daughter of the former president says.
