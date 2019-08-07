Aliya Shagieva: My father did not flee anywhere

Almazbek Atambayev’s daughter Aliya Shagieva stated that her father was in Koi-Tash and did not fled anywhere. She posted it on Instagram.

«Due to the circumstances, I want to make two statements: ⠀

Firstly, my father did not run away anywhere, no one detained him, and that he is, allegedly, safe is a blatant lie. He is still in Koi-Tash.

Secondly, the fact that Aknet stopped broadcasting of April is very telling,» said Aliya Shagieva.

She added that she has never got into politics and did not know what was happening.

«Helicopters fly around the house in Koi-Tash. I suspect that the people are disconnected. There are some problems with my own phone. It’s almost impossible to get in touch with me. I fear for the family, for the people who have suffered showing their civic position,» the daughter of the former president says.