Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: Sooronbai Jeenbekov cuts short vacation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov cut his week-long vacation short and left for Bishkek. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov took the vacation on August 5.

A special operation on detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev is carried out in his house in Koi-Tash village.

Supporters of the former head of state suffered during a storm of the house. Wounded were reported.

The situation at the epicenter remains tense. Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev continue to come to the village.
