SCNS of Kyrgyzstan: Special forces do not use military weapons

Servicemen of special forces did not use military weapons during the operation on detention of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«The special operation on detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev is carried out by the special forces of the State Committee for National Security. During the operation, soldiers of special forces did not use military weapons. They had only rubber bullets. The operation on detention continues,» the press center said.