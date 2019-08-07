Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Five emergency teams leave for Koi-Tash

The injured during a special operation on detention of Almazbek Atambayev have not been yet taken to hospitals of Bishkek city and Chui region. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The ministry informed that five emergency teams of Chui region left for the scene.

«City teams are on duty,» the Ministry of Health noted.

As 24.kg news agency correspondent reports from the scene, the injuries are different: someone has leg wounds, one person has a bullet stomach wound. According to some reports, the special forces use rubber bullets.