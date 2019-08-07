23:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Five emergency teams leave for Koi-Tash

The injured during a special operation on detention of Almazbek Atambayev have not been yet taken to hospitals of Bishkek city and Chui region. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The ministry informed that five emergency teams of Chui region left for the scene.

«City teams are on duty,» the Ministry of Health noted.

As 24.kg news agency correspondent reports from the scene, the injuries are different: someone has leg wounds, one person has a bullet stomach wound. According to some reports, the special forces use rubber bullets.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: Sooronbai Jeenbekov cuts short vacation
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev: April TV channel blocked
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan: Special forces do not use military weapons
Detention of Almazbek Atambayev. Journalist of 24.kg news agency injured
Special forces come to detain ex-president Almazbek Atambayev
Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev not indicate land in declarations
Jeenbekov: I will not protect interests of small group of people
No written testimony: Atambayev still has to appear for questioning
Interior Ministry believes Atambayev can answer questions in writing
Political Prisoners Protection Committee demands to hold Atambayev accountable
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field