EEC distributes quotas for agricultural products between EEU countries

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission set tariff quotas for certain types of agricultural goods imported into the Eurasian Economic Union for 2020. Press service of EEC reported.

The quota for cattle meat for Kyrgyzstan will be 5,000 tons, pork — 3,500 tons, poultry meat — 58,000 tons.

The following quotas were set for Belarus: pork — 20,000 tons, boned chicken meat — 10,000 tons and turkey — 900 tons.

The quota for cattle meat for Kazakhstan is set at 21,000 tons, poultry — 140,000 tons.

As for Russia, the quota for cattle meat is set at 570,000 tons, poultry — 364,000 tons, milk whey — 15,000 tons.

Armenia does not need tariff quotas for 2020.

The decision of the EEC Board stipulates that the member states will distribute the volumes of tariff quotas among the participants of the foreign trade in accordance with national legislation. Their authorized bodies will issue licenses for the import of products within the set tariff quotas. Russia will distribute the volume of tariff quotas between third countries in accordance with national legislation and its obligations under the WTO.

It is allowed to import agricultural products from third countries within the set tariff quotas at lower rates of import customs duties in comparison with the rates of the Single Customs Tariff.