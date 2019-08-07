13:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

EEC distributes quotas for agricultural products between EEU countries

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission set tariff quotas for certain types of agricultural goods imported into the Eurasian Economic Union for 2020. Press service of EEC reported.

The quota for cattle meat for Kyrgyzstan will be 5,000 tons, pork — 3,500 tons, poultry meat — 58,000 tons.

The following quotas were set for Belarus: pork — 20,000 tons, boned chicken meat — 10,000 tons and turkey — 900 tons.

The quota for cattle meat for Kazakhstan is set at 21,000 tons, poultry — 140,000 tons.

As for Russia, the quota for cattle meat is set at 570,000 tons, poultry — 364,000 tons, milk whey — 15,000 tons.

Armenia does not need tariff quotas for 2020.

The decision of the EEC Board stipulates that the member states will distribute the volumes of tariff quotas among the participants of the foreign trade in accordance with national legislation. Their authorized bodies will issue licenses for the import of products within the set tariff quotas. Russia will distribute the volume of tariff quotas between third countries in accordance with national legislation and its obligations under the WTO.

It is allowed to import agricultural products from third countries within the set tariff quotas at lower rates of import customs duties in comparison with the rates of the Single Customs Tariff.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
EEU countries have to protect market from import of unsafe products
Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EEU
Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have lowest inflation rate in EEU
Import of goods to Kyrgyzstan without certificates reduces by 90 percent
Efficiency of single services market of EEU to be improved
Oil put into circulation in EEU must have quality certificate
Ex-Chairman of the Board of Manas OJSC becomes EEC Minister
Nursultan Nazarbayev becomes Honorary Chairman of Supreme Council of EEU
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells how to improve efficiency of EEU
Members of EEU Supreme Council meet in narrow format in Nur-Sultan
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field