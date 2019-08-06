11:07
36 children killed, 828 injured in traffic accidents for 6 months in Kyrgyzstan

As a result of six months of 2019, at least 36 children were killed and 828 — injured in traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan. The Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

In total, 2,825 traffic accidents have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in January — June 2019. Compared to 2018, their number has grown by 17.9 percent.

Most of all traffic accidents occurred in Batken (52.9 percent), Talas (36.4) regions, Osh (31.5), Issyk-Kul region (20.4) and Bishkek (25).

At the same time, 306 people were killed in traffic accidents (15.5 percent growth), and 4,173 were injured (19.9 percent growth).

A total of 710 accidents have been registered with the participation of children that is 30.5 percent more than last year. Drunk drivers have committed 129 traffic accidents, which is 41.4 percent less than in 2018.
