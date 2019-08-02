10:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team takes 42nd place out of 110 in world ranking

The national futsal team of the Kyrgyz Republic takes the 42nd place in the world ranking. Futsalworldranking.be website reports.

The ranking includes 110 teams. The top five are Brazil (1,876 points), Spain (1,763), Iran (1,663), Russia (1,661) and Argentina (1,654). Kyrgyzstan has 1,061 points.

Rivals of the team of Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying tournament for the Asian Championship 2020 were announced in July. These are the teams of Turkmenistan and Iran. The Turkmen team takes the 73rd place in the current ranking. The selection is scheduled for October.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats Lithuania
Kyrgyzstan’s team takes 43rd place in world futsal ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team defeats Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan's futsal team lost to Spartak Moscow
Spartak Moscow to play with national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution
Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Kok-Dzhar village