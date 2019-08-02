Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team takes 42nd place out of 110 in world ranking

The national futsal team of the Kyrgyz Republic takes the 42nd place in the world ranking. Futsalworldranking.be website reports.

The ranking includes 110 teams. The top five are Brazil (1,876 points), Spain (1,763), Iran (1,663), Russia (1,661) and Argentina (1,654). Kyrgyzstan has 1,061 points.

Rivals of the team of Kyrgyzstan in the qualifying tournament for the Asian Championship 2020 were announced in July. These are the teams of Turkmenistan and Iran. The Turkmen team takes the 73rd place in the current ranking. The selection is scheduled for October.