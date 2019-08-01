16:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

PM suggests stepping up work on delimitation of border with Uzbekistan

«Today, it is necessary to step up the work of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the border,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said following the talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov.

According to him, during the negotiations in a narrow format, the parties resolved many urgent problematic issues. Separately, the head of government noted the work of the parties on the delimitation of the state border.

«The dialogue on the remaining sections of the border continues. This will allow in the near future to complete the process of full legal delimitation and demarcation of the border,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The total length of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is 1,378 kilometers. Currently, 92 percent of the border is demarcated. At least 10 sites remain disputed.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan find understanding on many issues
President of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan
Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan developing dynamically
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan of $ 100 million from Uzbekistan
PMs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to discuss use of water resources
92 percent of Kyrgyz-Uzbek border delimited as of today
Prime Minister of Uzbekistan pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Body of fallen in river border guard found in Uzbekistan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution