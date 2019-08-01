PM suggests stepping up work on delimitation of border with Uzbekistan

«Today, it is necessary to step up the work of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the border,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said following the talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov.

According to him, during the negotiations in a narrow format, the parties resolved many urgent problematic issues. Separately, the head of government noted the work of the parties on the delimitation of the state border.

«The dialogue on the remaining sections of the border continues. This will allow in the near future to complete the process of full legal delimitation and demarcation of the border,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The total length of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is 1,378 kilometers. Currently, 92 percent of the border is demarcated. At least 10 sites remain disputed.