USA to cut visa fees for Kyrgyzstanis obtaining student and work visas

The United States of America have agreed to reduce visa fees for citizens of Kyrgyzstan who obtain student and work visas. The changes will come into effect on August 7, 2019. The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Embassy, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Azizbek Madmarov and the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director for Press and Public Diplomacy in the Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs Jonathan Henick held a successful meeting in the framework of the annual bilateral consultations, the first since 2015. At the consultations, the Governments of the two countries agreed to deepen cooperation in various fields.

The Ministry of Health and USAID have signed a partnership statement in the fight against tuberculosis to reduce treatment time and improve treatment outcomes.

Both countries agreed a work plan to develop a regional electricity market for Central Asia.

«The regional electricity market in Central Asia will provide greater energy security and economic stability in the region, reduce costs, open up opportunities for the regional market and attract additional investment,» the report said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan agreed to facilitate the issue of visas for additional groups that meet the requirements of students from countries in the region to study at the American University of Central Asia (AUCA).

The United States will provide scholarships to students from Central Asia and Afghanistan to study at AUCA, the only university in Central Asia that offers an accredited diploma of U.S. universities.

«This is a new era of our partnership. Kyrgyzstan has always played a leading role as a strong democracy in Central Asia. We believe that the Kyrgyz Republic will continue to play an important role in promoting regional stability and economic cooperation that will benefit not only this country, but also the countries of the entire region,» said Jonathan Henick.

Since independence, the United States have provided assistance to Kyrgyzstan for more than $ 2 billion.

The U.S. delegation called for increased cooperation to develop the economy, improve security, prepare for disaster management, protect human rights, combat human trafficking, and support English language learning.

«In accordance with the priority goal of the United States aimed at promoting trade and investment, the Embassy for the first time will organize the International Exhibition of Franchises and Trade in Bishkek on October 10, 2019. At the exhibition, companies from the United States, the European Union, South Korea and Japan will establish contacts with Kyrgyz and regional business leaders. The visit of Jonathan Henick is another step towards the fulfillment of the goal stated by the Presidents Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Donald Trump after the completion of negotiations on a mutually acceptable agreement on bilateral cooperation and increased cooperation between the countries,» the Embassy said.