Red Jolbors to unite advertising and communications markets of Central Asia

The 8th Central Asian Communications Festival Red Jolbors will be held on September 28-29 in Almaty. The program includes educational lectures on communications and advertising from speakers — practitioners, discussions and a competition of the best communication and advertising solutions Red Jolbors Awards, the jury of which chooses the best cases on the market. Over the years of the festival, the Red Jolbors statuette has become the guarantor of a high level of work. A ticket is necessary to attend to the event, which can be purchased on the website.

What is Red Jolbors?

The Red Jolbors festival was created to develop the Central Asian market of communications and advertising, to inspire and train market specialists, to raise the professional level and to be a platform for networking. It brings together specialists from the entire Central Asian region.

In 2019, Red Jolbors expanded its audience and transformed from an advertising festival into a communication one.

Currently, Red Jolbors is an event about advertising, communications, bloggers and influencers, about special projects and collaborations.

Its program has changed: in addition to advertisers, creative and art directors, marketing specialists, public relations specialists, event managers and other representatives of the industry will give lectures. The list of speakers is still in the process of formation. Creative directors and co-founders of agencies have already confirmed their participation, some of whom — holders of the most prestigious Cannes Lions award — Friends Moscow, Glory, Possible, Zebra Hero, Google, TNT, Departament New & Wow Marketing.

Red Jolbors Awards

In addition to the creative advertising contest, three new ones appeared within Red Jolbors Awards: Best Marketing Projects; Media, Platforms and Communities, Persons in Communications. A new nomination — Event was also presented. To learn more about categories, nominations, evaluation criteria and submission rules, please click here. Festival awards will allow to get into the ranking of AdAsia, which will be divided into several ones: creativity, digital, marketing this year.

Works are already being accepted. Deadline is August 26. One can apply for the contest at www.jolbors.com. If you have any questions about submission of works and registration of applications, please contact: sabinareingold@gmail.com

History of the festival

Red Jolbors festival was first held in 2012 in Bishkek to develop the advertising market. The next year, it became stronger and entered the Central Asian market. Famous advertisers came to the festival as a jury and speakers; marketers, public relations specialists, designers, production studios, and advertising agencies from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan gathered at the event site.

Over the years of existence of the festival, Red Jolbors award has become the most desired in the advertisement world of Central Asia. Thanks to it, some of the winners not only expanded the list of customers, but also have managed to break the limits of the Central Asian market, receiving awards at international festivals.

24.kg is an information partner of the festival.