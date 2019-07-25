18:01
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to jointly find out causes of border conflict

Law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have practically agreed to conduct a joint investigation of the causes of the conflict on the border. The Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev stated on the results of a working meeting headed by the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is under the control of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan have agreed to identify the perpetrators of the incident, to take bilateral measures on prevention of border conflicts in the future.

«The roads are open. The situation has actually stabilized. Explanatory work is constantly carried out with the local population,» Damir Sagynbaev said.

He recalled that negotiations of experts continue at the government level. Some progress in the issue was made for the first time in the past two years at the recent negotiations of the intergovernmental working groups on the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

«The dialogue between Bishkek and Dushanbe at the highest level has intensified. Kyrgyzstan has chosen a course for building good-neighborly relations with Tajikistan, ensuring border security of the two republics and the region as a whole,» Secretary of the Security Council said.

According to the State Border Service, the situation in the border area of Batken region remains relatively stable.

Another conflict took place on Kyrgyz-Tajik border on July 22. As a result of the conflict, 17 local residents, police and border guards were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, other ten were injured.
