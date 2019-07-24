18:57
Safe City: 35 million soms to be allocated for purchase of ambulances

It is planned to allocate 35 million soms to improve the material and technical base of emergency medical care. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this today at a government meeting.

According to him, Safe City project brings results. After its launch, the number of traffic accidents in the areas equipped with cameras decreased by 61 percent. The number of victims reduced by 59 percent.

«The second phase of the project starts now. The Cabinet of Ministers decided to spend part of the money from fines for violations of the traffic rules in the framework of the Safe City project on the purchase of ambulances,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

By the government’s decision, after payment of a fine, 50 percent of the amount remaining on the account of the Ministry of Finance after the redistribution to all interested parties will be transferred to the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund for the purchase of ambulances. They will have all the necessary medical equipment. New ambulance stations will be also opened at the expense of the funds.
