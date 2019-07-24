11:15
Karakol included in top 10 most popular mountain resorts in CIS

Karakol was included in the top 10 most popular destinations in Russia and CIS countries for outdoor activities and mountain hikes. Report of analysts of TurStat agency says.

The top three most popular destinations for mountain tourism are Krasnaya Polyana (Sochi), Chimbulak resort (Almaty) and the Crimean Mountains.

The list also includes Shahdag (Azerbaijan), Dombay (Karachay-Cherkessia), Katunsky ridge (Altai Mountains), Prielbrusye (Kabardino-Balkaria), Sheregesh (Kemerovo Oblast) and Khibiny (Murmansk Oblast).

The rating of mountain resorts is based on the analysis of their popularity, infrastructure development and transport accessibility.
