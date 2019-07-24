Almazbek Atambayev comments on conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev commented on the conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

According to him, today’s authorities think only about their own pockets and their families, not about the country, but when he was the head of state, border contradictions were successfully resolved and negotiations on demarcation and delimitation with Emomali Rahmon were at the finish line.

«There was no better specialist on borders than Kurbanbai Iskanderov. But he was fired. And why? Because he said the truth in the face. The current state of the republic hurts me,» Almazbek Atambayev complained.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. They were taken to Batken hospital. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured. More than 300 residents of Ak-Sai village were evacuated to Batken.