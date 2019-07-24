Kyrgyzstan approves concept and program for development of inclusive education

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev approved the concept and program for the development of inclusive education for 2019-2023. Press service of the Government reported.

The concept was developed to enforce the right of every child to education in accordance with the norms of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Constitution. The document determines the provision of inclusive education as a priority direction for implementation of the state educational policy.

Through the implementation of the concept and program, the Cabinet plans to improve the legislative base taking into account the educational needs of children with disabilities, introduce measures to accompany the child in the educational process through the creation of various services, create training and resource centers for training and education of children with disabilities, to introduce the position of «a nurse» in the staff of general education organizations to accompany children who previously had contradictions to schooling and others.

The government believes that implementation of the documents will increase the number of children with disabilities receiving education and reduce the number of students in boarding schools, improve the infrastructure of educational organizations taking into account the needs of children, introduce an effective model of inclusive education, social support systems for families and children, and others.

There are 14 special pre-school educational institutions and 18 special general educational organizations for hearing, visually impaired children and children with mental development disorders in Kyrgyzstan.