Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for border conflict scene

Situation on Kyrgyzstan -Tajikistan border, where a conflict occurred between the residents of Aksai village (Kyrgyzstan) and Vorukh enclave (Tajikistan) the day before, is relatively stable. There is no accumulation of people, the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov told 24.kg news agency that he was going to leave for the scene of the conflict. «The situation remains difficult. But I will tell you the details when I arrive there. I can not say whether the meeting of the presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan planned earlier will take place on this territory,» he said.

One more conflict occurred on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides began to throw stones at each other and fired weapons.

As a result, nine people were injured. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured.