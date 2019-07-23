13:54
About 1,000 convicts may be granted amnesty in Kyrgyzstan until end of 2019

About 1,000 prisoners may be amnestied in Kyrgyzstan until the end of 2019. Deputy of the Parliament Iskhak Masaliev told 24.kg news agency.

Previously, he intended to initiate a bill on amnesty for those convicted for attempt to forcibly seize power.

«But then I revised my intentions. Political prisoners were released early under the new versions of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Now I have initiated other changes to the law governing the amnesty. Prison term of only those who are not convicted under grave articles can be reduced. «Attempt to seize power», «Incitement of interethnic and interregional hatred», «Corruption», of course, «Murder», «Sexual abuse of children» and other grave and especially grave articles of the Criminal Code are not included in the amnesty list,» said Iskhak Masaliev.

He added that granting of amnesty does not mean cancelation of a criminal record. The convicted person will have to prove his or her innocence through the court in any case.
