Tengri Music Festival to take place in Issyk-Kul region for the 1st time

Tengri Music Festival will be held in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan for the 1st time. The head of Prima Public Foundation Victoria Yurtaeva told at a press conference.

According to her, two concerts will be held within the festival: classical and jazz music. Famous musicians from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Germany and Austria will perform at the concerts.

One of the most famous guitarists of our time Artem Dervoed, jazz prima, professional singer Karina Kozhevnikova, mezzo-soprano from Austria Heidemaria Oberthür, laureate of international competitions, performer of baroque and contemporary music, the soloist of the Big Band named after Oleg Lundstrem, trumpeter Rostislav Kochetov, the legendary Armenian tenor Gor Arsenyan, an outstanding Kyrgyz opera singer, who conquered the most demanding European public, soprano Jamila Raimbekova and jazz master, pianist Lev Kushnir are among the participants.

«The concerts will be held on August 9-10 at Rukh Ordo Center. We plan to attract about 5,000-6,000 spectators,» said Victoria Yurtaeva.

She added that admission to concerts would be paid for the first time. The cost is 1,000 soms. When you purchase tickets for both events at once, the price will be 1,500 soms. Admission is free for children under 12 years old.

«This is a necessary measure. Earlier we held the festival in Victory Park at the South Gate in Bishkek. But it is small and could not accommodate everyone. To make the festival comfortable for the audience, it was decided to introduce the fee,» the head of Prima Public Foundation told.