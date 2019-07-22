Zamirbek Askarov tells about priorities of sustainable development in New York

«One of the priorities of the Sustainable Development Goals is the development of a green economy, maximum energy saving, the use of alternative and renewable energy sources,» said the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov during a high-level segment of the Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York (USA).

He told the event participants about the main achievements of the republic in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, noting the creation of an institutional mechanism for adaptation, the implementation of monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.

«Kyrgyzstan reaffirms its commitment to international efforts to prevent the effects of global warming. The goals of sustainable development are closely intertwined with all the strategic policy documents of the country. There are achievements in the growth of democratic institutions as an important factor of sustainable development, in particular the development of parliamentary form of government, openness and strengthening of civil society, as well as holding of free and transparent elections,» Zamirbek Askarov stressed.