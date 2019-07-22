Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at Boxing Tournament in Russia

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at an International Boxing Tournament of Class A.

The tournament in the memory of Khadzhimurad Gamzaev ended in Izberbash town (Russia). About 120 athletes from Russia, Azerbaijan, Greece, China, the Kyrgyz Republic and Ukraine participated in it.

Turkbai uulu Mirlan (weight category up to 49 kg) and Azat Usenaliev (up to 52 kg) became champions as the members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan. Omurbek Malabekov (up to 60 kg) and Temirlan Osmonov (up to 64 kg) won silver medals.