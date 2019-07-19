15:29
Interior Minister files lawsuit against journalists demanding 5 million soms

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev filed a lawsuit against Asia-News newspaper to protect his honor and dignity. The police officer did not like a collage, and he also intends to challenge the unreliability of the information published in the newspaper in court.

The first hearing of the case on the merits took place today in the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek. The court ordered the media outlet to give explanations on the publications.

Asia-News has not yet commented on the lawsuit.
