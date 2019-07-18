Kyrgyzstan to get grant from Korea for electronic public services modernization

«I want to thank the Korean side, including KOICA agency, for their intention to allocate a grant for the modernization of electronic public services through Tunduk interdepartmental electronic interaction system,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said today after talks with the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Korea Lee Nak-yon.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told that in the near future the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) plans to implement four projects in Kyrgyzstan for $ 20.5 million. In addition, during the talks, the issue of possible support by the Korean side of the introduction of digital technologies and regions of Kyrgyzstan was discussed.

«We plan to officially open one more important joint project for the development of the regions of Kyrgyzstan — My Village project. This project gave a significant impetus to the development and was the support of the whole South Korea. Today, we have initialed an agreement providing for strengthening the activities of KOICA agency in the Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyzstan will do everything to ensure agency’s work in Kyrgyzstan in comfortable conditions,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.