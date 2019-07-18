16:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to get grant from Korea for electronic public services modernization

«I want to thank the Korean side, including KOICA agency, for their intention to allocate a grant for the modernization of electronic public services through Tunduk interdepartmental electronic interaction system,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said today after talks with the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Korea Lee Nak-yon.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told that in the near future the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) plans to implement four projects in Kyrgyzstan for $ 20.5 million. In addition, during the talks, the issue of possible support by the Korean side of the introduction of digital technologies and regions of Kyrgyzstan was discussed.

«We plan to officially open one more important joint project for the development of the regions of Kyrgyzstan — My Village project. This project gave a significant impetus to the development and was the support of the whole South Korea. Today, we have initialed an agreement providing for strengthening the activities of KOICA agency in the Kyrgyz Republic. Kyrgyzstan will do everything to ensure agency’s work in Kyrgyzstan in comfortable conditions,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
link:
views: 59
Print
Related
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Korea end in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Korea
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Korea amounts to $ 30 million
Prime Minister of South Korea tells what he knows about Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum: First agreements signed
Bishkek hosts Kyrgyz-Korean Business Forum
Prime Minister of Korea arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Korea warns of ban on import of meat products
Embassy staff in Korea pressured by Foreign Ministry after corruption statements
More than 3,000 Kyrgyzstanis leave country to work in Korea for 10 years
Popular
Jordanian Abdel Halim tells about Kyrgyz wife, heat and borsch Jordanian Abdel Halim tells about Kyrgyz wife, heat and borsch
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek