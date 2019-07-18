16:40
Death of cattle in Naryn: Arsenic and nitrate found in 2 sheep carcasses

Arsenic and nitrate were found only in two carcasses of sheep died on Solton — Sary pasture. Representative of the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety Kumar Isakov said at a press conference.

He confirmed the information that 22 sheep of one shepherd died. «He has 600 heads of cattle in general. Only 22 have died, the most interesting — all the sheep are male. The first test of two sheep revealed nitrate and arsenic, it was not found in the others,» Kumar Isakov said.

He stressed that all signs of death of the livestock demonstrate poisoning. «There are no other infectious diseases. All the cattle in the district were vaccinated in a timely manner,» he added.

The cause of the death of the sheep will be found out in a few days after additional checks.

Recall, 22 sheep died on Solton-Sary pasture in Naryn region at the beginning of July. Local residents are frightened by continuous explosions at the field and demand to suspend the activities of the Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining.
