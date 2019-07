Lev Tolstoy Street will be closed for traffic in the capital until August 31. Press service of Bishkekteploset OJSC reported.

In connection with the construction of the main heating system Vostok, movement of traffic on the eastern exit from Lev Tolstoy Street to 7 April Street will be blocked.

Recall, an elevated bridge will be built on Lev Tolstoy Street. The existing heating system has to be relocated.

Bishkekteploset OJSC apologizes for the temporarily inconvenience.