Farmers get preferential loans for 4.6 billion soms since beginning of 2019

Within the framework of Financing of Agriculture — 7 project, commercial banks have granted 9,612 concessional loans to farmers for 4,599.2 billion soms. The State Agency for Budget Loans Management under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 2,688 concessional loans for 1,022.6 billion soms were provided for crop production, 6,667 for 2,578.3 billion — for livestock breeding, and 257 for 998.3 million — for processing and services.

«Within the framework of the project, funds of commercial banks and financial institutions will be provided at a preferential interest rate (at 6, 8 and 10 percent per annum) to business entities and individuals of Kyrgyzstan for the development of crop production, animal husbandry and processing of agricultural products in 2019,» the Ministry of Finance stressed.
