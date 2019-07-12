13:25
Mamat Aibalaev: Former presidents did not try to determine borders of Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan is not interested in the urgent solution of disputed border areas issues. The former head of Batken region Mamat Aibalaev said at a round table discussion.

He stressed that the former presidents of Kyrgyzstan did not attempt to finally determine the border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

«It is advisable not to postpone the issue with Tajikistan for a long time, because the neighbors themselves are interested in delaying, since their population is only growing. There are already 9 million now. And our citizens living in the border areas leave their villages and go for work,» the former official said.

Mamat Aibalaev added that transfer of land to another state is not a solution, it’s a betrayal.

«If officials cannot solve border issues in favor of the state, then it is better to freeze the problem, of course,» he believes.
