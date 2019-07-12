11:53
Kyrgyzstan plans to create park of halal meat products

It is planned to create a park of halal meat products in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative belongs to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, it is planned to prepare a feasibility study for the project at the expense of the grant funds from the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

The agreement with partners was reached in April. The Parliament should ratify the draft agreement. It is assumed that donors will allocate a grant for technical assistance of $ 380,000, $ 280,000 of which will be allocated by the IDB, and $ 100,000 — by the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

The feasibility study for the halal park should include various components of the production chain for meat processing — from organization of pens for fattening livestock to packaging the finished product, as well as sale of halal products.

There are 296 officially registered meat processing entities in the country now, 90 percent of them are mini-enterprises. Officials admit that the problem is numerous spontaneous mini workshops, created without taking into account sanitary norms and rules. The equipment of 69 officially registered slaughterhouses does not meet modern standards and sanitary control requirements.
