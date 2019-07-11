17:36
Body of killed in Turkey Kyrgyzstani to be brought to native country on July 12

Body of Muktarbek Imanaliev from Kyrgyzstan, who was killed in Turkey, will be brought to native country on July 12. Press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Istanbul Erkin Sopokov met with the relatives and wife of the victim.

«Erkin Sopokov assured that the Consulate General will take the criminal case under control, and also provided all the necessary consultations. As a part of the consular visit, he met with the prosecutor of Alanya city Yasin Emre and voiced a request for a prompt and impartial investigation of the incident. At the moment, all the issues regarding the transportation of cargo 200 to Kyrgyzstan have been resolved. In coordination with relatives, the transportation is expected on July 12,» the Foreign Ministry reported.

An unknown person shot a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Muktarbek Imanaliev dead in Alanya resort town. The 23-year-old Kyrgyzstani had a row with a man, as a result the last shot at him and ran away. He was later detained.
