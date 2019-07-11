EDB plans to step up work with National Bank, Stock Exchange of Kyrgyzstan

«We would like to step up cooperation with the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange,» Andrey Belyaninov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, told reporters.

According to him, the EDB is considering the possibility of purchase of securities of the government of Kyrgyzstan, but this issue is only at the discussion stage so far.

«The financial market of Kyrgyzstan, unfortunately, is still not as developed, for example, as in Kazakhstan. But I think everything is ahead. And we will promote it with our participation,» said Andrey Belyaninov.

Recall, a road map of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Eurasian Development Bank for 2019-2021 was signed in March 2019. The document says that it is planned to consider the possibility of the participation of EDB in the purchase of long-term government securities.