President in Switzerland. Number of documents signed during the visit (list)

The President of Kyrgyzstan is in Switzerland. A number of bilateral documents were signed following the talks between Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the head of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer.

The press service of the head of state provided the list of the documents:

— Document of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Swiss Confederation on the economic development project «Expanding access of small and medium enterprises to markets by strengthening their capacity on complying with standards in the value chains for fruits»;

— The Document of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Swiss Confederation on the project for rehabilitation of water supply systems;

— The Document of Mutual Understanding between the Kyrgyz Republic, operating through the Ministry of Finance, and the Swiss Confederation, operating through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), on the project «Strengthening the state debt management system of the Kyrgyz Republic»;

— The Document of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Swiss Confederation on the project «Sustainable development of winter tourism»;

— The Document of Mutual Understanding between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Swiss Confederation on cooperation in the field of integrated water resources management.
