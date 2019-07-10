15:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Prime Minister of South Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan on July 17 - 19

Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yon will visit Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar from July 13 to July 21. The Korea Herald reports, citing the office of the head of government.

As reported, the official visit is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties with Central Asia and Southwest Asia and pursuing a balanced diplomacy in the Middle East under Seoul’s diplomatic diversification strategy.

In particular, Lee Nak-yon’s trip to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will complete South Korea’s summit diplomacy with five Central Asian countries.

Trip to Bangladesh will take place from July 13 to July 15, where the head of the South Korean government will meet with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

From July 15 to July 17, Lee Nak-yon will visit Tajikistan. The Prime Minister will meet with the President Emomali Rahmon and the head of the Cabinet Kokhir Rasulzoda.

The visit to Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for July 17-19. Lee Nak-yon will meet with the Head of State Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his colleague Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as well as will take part in a business forum. The prime ministers will discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the health, medical, electronic government, transportation and infrastructure fields.

On the last leg of the trip, Lee Nak-yon will visit Qatar, where he will meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks with the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Migrant workers buy housing for wife of passed away Kyrgyzstani
Dinara Kemelova offered position of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea
Visa-free entry to Jeju Island in South Korea closed for Kyrgyzstanis
Winter Olympics 2018 opened in Pyeongchang
National flag of Kyrgyzstan raised in Olympic village of Pyeongchang
Diplomatic mission searches for relatives of Kyrgyzstani in coma in Korea
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea changes last name
One third of Kyrgyzstanis work in South Korea illegally
Ophthalmologist from South Korea operates Kyrgyzstanis free of charge
Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital
Popular
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 30 tyiyns for a week