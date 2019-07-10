Prime Minister of South Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan on July 17 - 19

Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yon will visit Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar from July 13 to July 21. The Korea Herald reports, citing the office of the head of government.

As reported, the official visit is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties with Central Asia and Southwest Asia and pursuing a balanced diplomacy in the Middle East under Seoul’s diplomatic diversification strategy.

In particular, Lee Nak-yon’s trip to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will complete South Korea’s summit diplomacy with five Central Asian countries.

Trip to Bangladesh will take place from July 13 to July 15, where the head of the South Korean government will meet with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

From July 15 to July 17, Lee Nak-yon will visit Tajikistan. The Prime Minister will meet with the President Emomali Rahmon and the head of the Cabinet Kokhir Rasulzoda.

The visit to Kyrgyzstan is scheduled for July 17-19. Lee Nak-yon will meet with the Head of State Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his colleague Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, as well as will take part in a business forum. The prime ministers will discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the health, medical, electronic government, transportation and infrastructure fields.

On the last leg of the trip, Lee Nak-yon will visit Qatar, where he will meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks with the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.