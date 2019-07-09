799 mln soms from fight against corruption allocated for construction of schools

At least 799.3 million soms were allocated from the single deposit account on combatting corruption for the construction of 15 schools and additional buildings of educational institutions in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh for 2019. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Earlier, having visited several schools and got acquainted himself with their condition, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov promised that the funds from fight against corruption that were transferred to the special account would be used to build new educational institutions or additional buildings of secondary schools in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh cities.

Funding of the construction of schools from the republican budget and the single deposit account was opened since July 2019. The first tranche was 15 million soms.

«The list of funded educational institutions for 2019 was approved, and the volume of funds under the item «Capital investments» financed from the republican budget was increased. The Ministry of Finance will issue funds upon receipt of applications from the Department of Housing and Civil Construction of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services. The funds will be directed to the construction of additional school buildings, which were determined on the basis of an analysis of the interdepartmental commission,» the message says.

In Bishkek, the funds will be allocated for gymnasium No. 12, gymnasium complex No. 69, secondary school No. 54, secondary school No. 18, secondary school No. 59, gymnasium No. 72, and secondary school No. 16. As for Chui region, the funds will be allocated for Novopavlovka secondary school, Atbashi secondary school, Orok secondary school, the school named after Ch. Aitmatov in Novopavlovka, the school in Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, the school named after T. Aktanov in Kashka-Suu village, the school named after Baranov No. 2 in Novopokrovka village. In Osh city, funds are to be allocated for Nariman gymnasium No. 7.

«In the future, funds will be transferred to all regions of the republic where there is a shortage of secondary schools,» the press service of the head of state said.