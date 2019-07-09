12:15
Ministry of Finance plans to issue securities for 1.8 billion soms in July

It is planned to issue government securities in the amount of 1.8 billion soms in July 2019. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that state treasury bills will be expectedly issued three times for 100 million soms each with a circulation period of 12 months.

Government treasury bonds (T-bills) will be issued for 1.5 billion soms. Two issues of T-bills of 450 million soms with a maturity of three to seven years and a coupon rate of 7 percent and other two issues of 300 million soms with a coupon rate of 5 percent are planned.

Recall, the country uses government securities in order to cover the budget deficit. But at the same time, they increase the internal debt of the republic.
