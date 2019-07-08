Border guards detain smuggled Korean cosmetics for 2 million soms

Border guards of Chaldybar — Avtodorozhny checkpoint detained illegally transported goods worth more than 2 million soms. Press service of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On July 7, a DAF XF truck arrived at Chaldybar- Avtodorozhny checkpoint driven by a 27-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan.

«The border guards searched the cargo for the presence of items prohibited for export from the republic, and found 126 boxes of Korean-made perfumes without annotations in Russian / Kyrgyz and excise stamps. The driver also had no accompanying documents for the cargo, the total price of which amounted to more than 2 million soms. After drawing up the relevant documents, the driver, along with the cargo, was handed over to the employees of the mobile group — representatives of the territorial divisions of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes and the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Border Service said.