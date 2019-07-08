Kyrgyz journalist Jazgul Egemberdieva deported from Kazakhstan

Journalist of Nastoyaschee Vremya program of Azattyk Radio, citizen of Kyrgyzstan Jazgul Egemberdieva will be deported from Kazakhstan and will be banned from staying in the republic for five years. Vlast.kz reports.

This decision was made by the court of Nur-Sultan city on the night from Friday, July 5 to Saturday, July 6. It was made because the journalist did not register in the neighboring republic within 30 days of stay. The lawyer of the journalist considers the decision of the court too harsh.

«Kazakhstan’s court expels the journalist of Kyrgyzstan’ Azattyk from the country. The court could impose a fine, but it expelled the journalist. Jazgul Egemberdieva had a return ticket for tomorrow, and she could leave the country herself, having paid a fine today. I want to say our court: «You will not expel everyone. You expel some, others will come,» lawyer of the journalist Hamida Aitkalieva posted on Facebook.

It is quite symbolic that the last report by Jazgul Egemberdieva in Kazakhstan was the story about the inaccessibility of Nur-Sultan’s administration for people with disabilities. The report tells the story of a little girl who dreams of walking on her own. Her mother came to the capital’s administration with an appeal, approached journalists and asked for help in covering her daughter’s story.