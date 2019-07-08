Federica Mogherini: Central Asia should not be used for geopolitical games

«The Central Asian region should not be used for geopolitical games,» said Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

According to her, the European Union has always been present in the region both in difficult and in positive times. At the same time, the EU has no geopolitical interests in this region. The EU believes in the potential of the region and its people. Therefore, when preparing the EU strategy for Central Asia, many meetings were held with residents of the countries of the region in order to better understand what was needed.

«Central Asia is not the periphery of other regions. You are at the crossroads of continents and culture. Each of 70 million of Central Asian population has own history and culture. The people of this region have great inspiration and dreams about the future. The time has come for opportunities for Central Asia: democracy, economic growth and development,» Federica Mogherini stated.