13:23
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Federica Mogherini: Central Asia should not be used for geopolitical games

«The Central Asian region should not be used for geopolitical games,» said Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

According to her, the European Union has always been present in the region both in difficult and in positive times. At the same time, the EU has no geopolitical interests in this region. The EU believes in the potential of the region and its people. Therefore, when preparing the EU strategy for Central Asia, many meetings were held with residents of the countries of the region in order to better understand what was needed.

«Central Asia is not the periphery of other regions. You are at the crossroads of continents and culture. Each of 70 million of Central Asian population has own history and culture. The people of this region have great inspiration and dreams about the future. The time has come for opportunities for Central Asia: democracy, economic growth and development,» Federica Mogherini stated.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral and judicial reform
Federica Mogherini calls new cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan ambitious
Kyrgyzstan to get €36 million for education sector support
EU agrees to include simplified visa regime issue in consideration
Negotiations completed. Kyrgyzstan and EU initial agreement
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
European Union to finance about 10 green economy projects in Central Asia
Economic growth cost Asia increase in harmful emissions and waste
European Union to support Central Asia’s switch to green economy
Popular
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020