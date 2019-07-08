Kyrgyzstan expects EU support for electoral and judicial reform

«The programs of the European Union for supporting reforms of the electoral and judicial systems, law enforcement agencies, education, digitization, and integrated water resources management are important for us,» Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov said after talks with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

According to him, the EU’s multi-annual indicative programme for the Kyrgyz Republic will be completed next year. Therefore, the Foreign Minister discussed with Federica Mogherini further work on the development of a new program. The parties agreed that the relevant consultations would begin in the autumn of 2019.

«We also discussed the new EU strategy for Central Asia. In addition, we highly appreciate our joint work with the EU on solution of the problem of uranium tailings in Central Asia, and express our readiness for further cooperation in this field,» Chingiz Aidarbekov summed up.