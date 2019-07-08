Federica Mogherini calls new cooperation agreement with Kyrgyzstan ambitious

«I would like to thank the teams that worked on the new agreement on extended partnership and cooperation between the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic. You have created a very ambitious document,» the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said.

She stressed that initialling of the agreement was the last step in the work of the teams that prepared it. But at the same time, this is the first step towards the cooperation of the European Union with Kyrgyzstan.

«Today we mark new steps between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union by initialing the new agreement. The agreement will be a strengthened basis for the development of our relations. I would like to stress that we have a long history of relations since the establishment of democracy in your country. You still have much to do on the way to democracy. We see your ambitions. Work continues. The European Union will continue to support Kyrgyzstan without any hidden agenda. We will always be your reliable ally in building a democratic society based on freedoms and democratic foundations,» Federica Mogherini summed up.