Kyrgyzstan to get €36 million for education sector support

An agreement on allocation of funds for the educational sector was signed in the presence of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov.

This is the financial agreement on the education program for 2019-2021. It is the budget support of the European Union within the framework of the EU long-term indicative programme for Kyrgyzstan.

«Assistance is allocated for the implementation of structural reforms in the education sector of Kyrgyzstan. We thank the EU for supporting the development priorities of our country,» said the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov after signing the document.