EU agrees to include simplified visa regime issue in consideration

«Despite the complexity of simplified visa regime issue in general, the European side agreed to include it as a conditional commitment in further study and negotiations with the Kyrgyz side,» the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov said after talks with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.
«We hope for the speedy signing, entry into force of the new agreement and its effective implementation,» Chingiz Aidarbekov summed up.