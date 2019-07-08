13:24
EU agrees to include simplified visa regime issue in consideration

«Despite the complexity of simplified visa regime issue in general, the European side agreed to include it as a conditional commitment in further study and negotiations with the Kyrgyz side,» the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov said after talks with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

According to him, the initialed new agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU lays foundations for cooperation in those areas the development of which is of interest of the both parties. Kyrgyzstan hopes that the new agreement will contribute to the development of cooperation with the EU in the field of trade and investment.

«We hope for the speedy signing, entry into force of the new agreement and its effective implementation,» Chingiz Aidarbekov summed up.
