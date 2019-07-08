Kyrgyzstan has 454 patients per one doctor

At least 14,100 doctors and 35,600 nursing staff employees provided medical care to the population in 2018. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such information.

There are 22 doctors and 56 nursing staff employees per 10,000 people. This means that the republic has 454 patients per each doctor, and 178 people — per medical staff employee.

At the same time, at the beginning of 2019, the most common specialties among doctors in 2018 were therapeutic (3,900) and surgical (2,300) specialists, dentists (1,200), obstetrician-gynecologists (1,100) and pediatricians (more than 800 people).