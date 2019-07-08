13:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan has 454 patients per one doctor

At least 14,100 doctors and 35,600 nursing staff employees provided medical care to the population in 2018. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such information.

There are 22 doctors and 56 nursing staff employees per 10,000 people. This means that the republic has 454 patients per each doctor, and 178 people — per medical staff employee.

At the same time, at the beginning of 2019, the most common specialties among doctors in 2018 were therapeutic (3,900) and surgical (2,300) specialists, dentists (1,200), obstetrician-gynecologists (1,100) and pediatricians (more than 800 people).
link:
views: 101
Print
Related
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack 1,100 doctors
Doctors hold rally at White House in Bishkek demanding salary increase
Vice Prime Minister proposes to pay extra to doctors for politeness
Doctors hold one more rally against optimization in Bishkek
Patients in Kyrgyzstan most often complain about rudeness, negligence of doctors
Doctors repeatedly hold rally against reforms of Health Ministry in Bishkek
Doctors hold rally against optimization of polyclinics in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to increase salaries of family doctors, nurses
Kyrgyzstan considers possibility of raising salaries for doctors
Number of people refusing vaccination grows in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
Popular
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest
EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments EU - Central Asia cooperation: Focus on attraction of investments
Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU Peter Burian: Geographical location of Central Asia is of interest to EU
Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020 Kyrgyzstan plans to move up six positions in Doing Business ranking in 2020