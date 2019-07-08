Negotiations completed. Kyrgyzstan and EU initial agreement

New agreement on expanded partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union was initialed on July 6.

Negotiations over the agreement have been held from December 2017. It includes new areas of cooperation and significantly improves the regulatory framework for trade and economic relations in accordance with WTO rules and regional economic agreements.

The new agreement provides for cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU in the areas of policy and reform, expanded cooperation in foreign policy and security issues; in justice, security and freedoms, as well as trade spheres.